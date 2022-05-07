President of the African Development Bank, AFD, Dr Akinwumi Adesina, has joined the 2023 presidential race.

A conglomerate of groups which include Nigerians in Diaspora, Youth Arise Movement, One Nigeria Group, Prudent Youth Association of Nigeria, farmers, people with disabilities, women groups, and other civil society groups picked the forms on his behalf, on Saturday.

The coalition was headed by Mohammed Salehled of the One Nigeria Group who said they cooperated to buy presidential forms for Adesina’s forms.