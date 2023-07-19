African Development Bank To Renegotiate Zambia’s Debt

ADB TO RENEGOTIATE ZAMBIA’S DEBT

July 18, 2023

The African Development Bank (ADB) has committed to help renegotiate Zambia’s debt through the bank’s African Legal Support facility.

Speaking today when he met President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA at State House, ADB President Dr Adesina Akinwumi said a debt restructuring deal creates hope, confidence in Zambia’s economy thereby attracting investments to the country.

Dr. Adesina said the ADB working with the IMF and World Bank are considering offering Zambia between 150-million dollars in support.

Speaking at the same event, President Hakainde Hichilema thanked the ADB through Dr.Adesina for the support in securing a debt restructuring deal for Zambia.

President Hichilema said that it was difficult for government to effectively and efficiently deliver to the citizens with a huge debt burden.

While in the French capital for an international summit on finance recently, President Hichilema secured a $6.3 billion debt restructuring agreement with the country’s creditors thereby fulfilling his campaign promise of restructuring the debt management system.

(C) THE FALCON