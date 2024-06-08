AFRICAN DIPLOMACY IN CRISIS: ZIMBABWE AND ZAMBIA’S FRAYING RELATIONS

It is alarming to note that dishonesty pervades our global landscape. Just six days ago, the President of Zimbabwe, Mnangagwa, engaged in a cordial meeting with his Zambian counterpart, Hakainde Hichilema, with the two leaders shaking hands in a display of amity. Yet, in a stunning turn of events, Mnangagwa has flown to Russia and accused the United States of plotting to attack him through Zambia, a claim that warrants serious consideration and scrutiny.

This development raises several pressing questions:

1. Last month, a close associate of the Zambian president, Edgar Lungu, hinted at the possibility of Zambia holding elections before 2026, sparking speculation about the feasibility of such a move.

2. During Zimbabwe’s elections last year, officials from the ruling Zanu-pf party issued a veiled threat to Hakainde Hichilema, warning him against interfering in Zimbabwean affairs, lest he suffer the same fate as the late Zambian president, Levy Mwanawasa, who allegedly died under mysterious circumstances after meddling in Zimbabwean politics.

Given these tensions, it is perplexing that President Mnangagwa chose to seek protection from Russia rather than addressing his concerns through the African Union, a move that undermines regional solidarity. Furthermore, allowing journalists to capture these discussions, which should have been held behind closed doors, raises questions about the sincerity of the diplomatic efforts.

In light of these developments, it remains to be seen whether Zimbabwe and Zambia can maintain their diplomatic relations, and whether Africa will continue to witness such blatant disregard for regional cooperation and solidarity.