African leaders must stop being beggars — Ghanaian President Akufo-Addo

Ghanaian President, Nana Akufo-Addo, on Tuesday, December 13, urged African leaders to stop “begging” from the developed world and concentrated on spending African money on the continent.

Speaking during the opening of the U.S. Africa Leaders Summit, in Washington DC, Akufo-Addo said that when Africa does the right thing they won’t need to ask for respect from anyone as it will naturally come.

“Africans are more resilient outside the continent than inside. We must bear in mind that to the outside world, nothing like Nigeria, Ghana or Kenya, we are simply Africans. Our destiny as people depends on each other,” he said.

He warned that anybody in the position of leader in Africa must see an urgent responsibility of making Africa attractive to its people by providing quality education, and skills that run the modern economy.

“We must work together to change Africa’s narrative which is characterized by disease, hunger, poverty and illegal migration.

No matter where you come from, as long as you are black, you are African. We must make Africa conducive for progress and prosperity.

We have the manpower, we should have the political will, it is time to make Africa work.

If we stop being beggars and spend African money inside the continent, Africa will not need to ask for respect from anyone, we will get the respect we deserve. If we make it prosperous as it should be, respect will follow,” he added