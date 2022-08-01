AFRICAN REPORT FILES CHRONICLE HH’S SUCCESSES IN 11 MONTHS
They write….
Performing Wonders In Just 11 Months In Office , Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema Is What Africa Wants
📌 Hired 11,276 Health workers.
📌 Reduced the yearly practicing licence fees for Nurses and Midwives from $23 to $6 in December 2021
📌 Reduced the inflation rate from 25.6% in August 2021 to 9.7% as at July 2022
📌 Made the Zambian Kwacha the world’s second best performing currency. It was the world’s worst performing currency in 2021 August.
📌 Is building Africa’s largest nickel mine, which will make Zambia Africa’s largest nickel producer.
📌 Opened a fruit factory, which will create 900 jobs and partner with 1,500 rural farmers.
📌 Has refused to take salaries for 11 months since he became the President on August 24, 2021.
📌 Increased the salaries of civil servants by 12% in February 2022
📌 Provided free primary education
📌Has hired 30,476 Teachers
📌 Has paid most retirees and their outstanding pensions
📌 Increased constituency development fund from k1.6m to k25.7m
📌 Has restored freedom of the media among others
#africanreportfiles and my own two additions
📌 Completely eradicated cadreism in all bus stops and stations across the country.
📌 People can walk freely in party regalia of their choice without being victimized through beatings and stripping of outfits to replace with ruling party items
The fly in the ointment is the Zambia police service. The ZP is systematically crippled, and archaic and needs to modernise.
Is the author another praise singer?
Makes you cringe reading some of the points.
And to get a balanced view, maybe the author should also list the things that have not materialised like forest 27, fire tenders, jailing corrupt PF, persecution of DPP, u-turn on lower Zambezi mining, u-turn on selling the VVIP jet.
Let us push Hakainde to deliver more success, but let us also remind him of his promises.
THAT IS TRUE, BALLY IS WORKING HARD, HAS CREATED JOBS DESPITE FOUND NO MONEY IN NATIONAL TREASURY. MORE BAD A HUGE DEBT LEFT BY PF DEVILS. MAY GOD HELP OUR PRESIDENT AND US TO DEVELOP THIS COUNTRY
Indigo, the corruption cases and other illegalities committed by the PF are in fact work-in- process. They’ll soon be succesfully concluded.
The new dawn administration nor the PF never planned to stop mining in the Lower Zambezi. The mine is here to stay.
There are many more achievements not listed such as good investor sentiment, uptick in international relations, traction on debt relief, prudent management of public resources, ending tribalism and regional segregation, national unity and oneness, endind load shedding, and macroeconomic stability.
Please offer credible checks and balances.