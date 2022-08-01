AFRICAN REPORT FILES CHRONICLE HH’S SUCCESSES IN 11 MONTHS

They write….

Performing Wonders In Just 11 Months In Office , Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema Is What Africa Wants

📌 Hired 11,276 Health workers.

📌 Reduced the yearly practicing licence fees for Nurses and Midwives from $23 to $6 in December 2021

📌 Reduced the inflation rate from 25.6% in August 2021 to 9.7% as at July 2022

📌 Made the Zambian Kwacha the world’s second best performing currency. It was the world’s worst performing currency in 2021 August.

📌 Is building Africa’s largest nickel mine, which will make Zambia Africa’s largest nickel producer.

📌 Opened a fruit factory, which will create 900 jobs and partner with 1,500 rural farmers.

📌 Has refused to take salaries for 11 months since he became the President on August 24, 2021.

📌 Increased the salaries of civil servants by 12% in February 2022

📌 Provided free primary education

📌Has hired 30,476 Teachers

📌 Has paid most retirees and their outstanding pensions

📌 Increased constituency development fund from k1.6m to k25.7m

📌 Has restored freedom of the media among others

#africanreportfiles and my own two additions

📌 Completely eradicated cadreism in all bus stops and stations across the country.

📌 People can walk freely in party regalia of their choice without being victimized through beatings and stripping of outfits to replace with ruling party items