AFRICAN UNION IS LOOKING AT LUNGU’S ELIGIBILITY CASE – MUMBI PHIRI

AU IS LOOKING AT LUNGU’S ELIGIBILITY CASE – MUMBI PHIRI



FORMER PF Deputy Secretary General Mumbi Phiri says former President Edgar Lungu’s eligibility case has now become an international matter and is being looked at by the African Union (AU).





However, one of the lawyers who represented Lungu in the eligibility case says he doesn’t know anything about that. On Wednesday, Chief Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa warned the opposition to desist from issuing remarks aimed at undermining the integrity of the Judiciary.





Mweetwa said the repeated claims by some PF officials that Lungu would be on the ballot next year despite the court ruling that he wasn’t eligible undermined the integrity of the judiciary.



News Diggers