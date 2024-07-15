Africans concerned with the high level of Political violence in America

African commentators are making fun of violence that has emerged in the race for the American presidency. The US Embassies which are too quick to issue advisories and statements have not issued any at the moment.

Front runner Donald Trump survived an apparent assassination attempt during his rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13, 2024.

Some commentators are saying it is high time the African Union and ECOWAS step in to bring peace and democracy to the United States of America.

If it was in Africa, America would have been quick to issue warnings and sanctions.

@Ali_Naka wrote, “We are concerned with the level of Political violence in America. We urge the Americans to resolve their political differences peacefully. We will be deploying observers to monitor the volatile situation. All Africans in America should keep in contact with their respective Embassies. We advise Africans to stop travelling to America during this period.”

The European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen said on Sunday she was “deeply shocked” by the shooting at rally by Donald Trump in which the former US president was wounded and a bystander killed.

“I am deeply shocked by the shooting that took place during former President Trump’s campaign rally,” the European Commission president said on X, formerly Twitter.

“I wish Donald Trump a speedy recovery and offer my condolences to the family of the innocent victim. Political violence has no place in a democracy,” she said.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said he was “deeply concerned” by the attack on his friend and former US president Donald Trump at an election rally.

“Strongly condemn the incident. Violence has no place in politics and democracies. Wish him speedy recovery,” he said in a post on social media.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the deceased, those injured and the American people,” he added.

