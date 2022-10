Africa’s Youngest Serving Presidents

1. Burkina Faso’s 34-year-old President Ibrahim Traore

2. Chad’s 38-year-old President Mahamat Deby

3. Mali’s 39-year-old President Assimi Goita

4. Guinea’s 42-year-old President Mamady Doumbouya

What do they have in common?

They’re coup detat leaders