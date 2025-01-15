AFRICOM and Military Aide to Zambia, and the Regional Concerns- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

AFRICOM and Military Aide to Zambia, and the Regional Concerns





State House and It’s Government never gives you the news. When we get it from third-party sources, they come running “fake news, propaganda and engage in staging clarifications”





The cure to misinformation is more information! The cure to fight against propaganda is to release the truth.





Below is another report on Zambia’s misguided priorities and the country’s fraternisation with Africom, a US combatant unit, that has brought regional concerns.



So apa we will see Zimbabwe go to Russia to buy similar air defence assets! The arms race is on, a race that may destabilise the region or become a pawn for superpowers.





The U.S. has approved the sale of military helicopters to Zambia, valued at $100 million. They say the sale is part of the ongoing foreign military defense cooperation between the two countries.





The helicopters will be used for regional security, peacekeeping, disaster response, and other humanitarian missions. Similar helicopters are operational in over 40 nations, including the US, Norway, Japan, and Guatemala. #DWAfrica