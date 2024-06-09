AFRICOM Donates Four Bell Helicopters to Zambia for $80million

On September 11, 2023 the United States announced an $80 million (1.6 billion Kwacha) grant to Zambia that will supply four Bell 412EP helicopters to the Zambia Air Force with three years of service, parts, and training for the helicopters.

Commander of U.S. Africa Command General Michael Langley made the announcement at the Africa Senior Enlisted Leaders Conference (ASELC), which the United States and Zambia co-hosted from September 10-13, 2023.

The Bell 412 utility helicopter is the workhorse that reliably performs in some of the most extreme climates around the world.