By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

AFRICOM; How the helicopters donated to Zambia were transported

From Menominee, Michigan to Zambia. Last month, Zambia Air Force welcomed newly delivered Enstrom 480B Bell helicopters into its fleet.

How exactly do you ship a helicopter across the ocean? You have to first take it apart, then put it back together again. Here’s a behind-the-scenes look at the process and the amazing induction ceremony in Lusaka that followed!

The United States announced an $80 million grant to Zambia that will supply four bell 412EP helicopters to the Zambia Air Force with three years of service, parts, and training for the helicopters.

Commander of U.S. Africa Command General Michael Langley made the announcement at the Africa Senior Enlisted Leaders Conference (ASELC), which the United States and Zambia co-hosted from September 10-13, 2023.

