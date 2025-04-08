AfriForum and DA demand answers over sudden cancellation of Afrikaans TV news



On Saturday, April 5, 2025, the Afrikaans TV news bulletin, usually aired at 18h15 on SABC 2, was unexpectedly cancelled, sparking demands for an explanation from civil rights group AfriForum and the Democratic Alliance (DA).





AfriForum, which advocates for Afrikaans-speaking communities, expressed frustration over the lack of prior notice or communication from the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) regarding the abrupt discontinuation.





The organization raised concerns about a recurring pattern of issues that began in August 2024, when Afrikaans news was rescheduled or replaced by other programming, including sports. At that time, the SABC had promised to resolve the problem, but the issue resurfaced on April 5.





The DA has also called for clarity, questioning whether the cancellation was a one-time event or a permanent shift in the SABC’s programming strategy. The SABC has not yet released an official explanation for the cancellation, leaving both AfriForum and the DA seeking answers.





Public opinion is divided, with some South Africans considering the issue trivial in the context of broader national challenges, while others see it as part of a long-standing trend of marginalizing Afrikaans content on the public broadcaster.





Without a response from the SABC, the situation remains unresolved, sparking continued debate over language representation in South African media.