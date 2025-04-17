AfriForum and Solidarity Criticize Ramaphosa’s Appointment of Mcebisi Jonas as U.S. Special Envoy



AfriForum CEO Kallie Kriel and Solidarity’s Head of Public Liaison Jaco Kleynhans have openly criticized President Cyril Ramaphosa’s appointment of Mcebisi Jonas as South Africa’s special envoy to the United States. The appointment, announced on April 14, 2025, has sparked controversy, with Kriel questioning Jonas’s qualifications due to a 2020 speech where Jonas referred to former U.S. President Donald Trump as a “racist, homophobic narcissist.” Kriel argued that these remarks could hinder Jonas’s efforts to repair the strained South Africa-U.S. relationship, particularly given the Trump administration’s expulsion of South Africa’s ambassador over similar statements. Kleynhans, meanwhile, took a more pointed stance, suggesting the appointment either reflected a serious “vetting failure” or was a deliberate provocation by the ANC-led government to “show Trump the middle finger.”



However, many South Africans have dismissed the criticisms from AfriForum and Solidarity, viewing them as part of a broader pattern of intervention in government matters. Public sentiment, reflected in media and social media posts, paints the groups as divisive and overly focused on Afrikaner interests. A growing number of citizens, including political figures, have labeled their recent international lobbying efforts—such as their trips to the U.S. to criticize South Africa’s policies on expropriation and education—as unpatriotic. In March 2025, President Ramaphosa accused the groups of spreading “racist misinformation” abroad, a sentiment echoed by the MK Party and EFF, who have even labeled their actions “treasonous.” On social media, some users have gone so far as to suggest that AfriForum and Solidarity members should be denied entry back into South Africa, criticizing them for prioritizing their own agendas over the country’s best interests.