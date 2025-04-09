AfriForum demands apology from Police Minister over Bergview College r*pe case comment



AfriForum has demanded a formal apology from Police Minister Senzo Mchunu over statements he allegedly made identifying Jaco Pieterse, the principal of Bergview College, as a suspect in the r*pe of a seven-year-old girl at the school in Matatiele, Eastern Cape.





The incident, which occurred on October 16, 2024, has stirred public outrage and intense scrutiny of the police’s handling of the case. The young victim, known publicly by the nickname “Cwecwe,” was allegedly assaulted on school grounds, prompting widespread calls for justice.





However, controversy erupted following Mchunu’s comments during a media briefing, where he reportedly named Pieterse as one of three suspects. AfriForum, who is now representing Pieterse, has condemned the remarks as both premature and defamatory. The group argues that these public statements directly contributed to a wave of backlash against Pieterse, including death threats and severe damage to his reputation.





According to AfriForum, subsequent police clarifications have revealed that no foreign DNA was found on the victim and that Pieterse was reportedly not present at the school on the day of the incident.





“The damage has already been done,” AfriForum stated, adding that they are exploring legal options, including potential criminal defamation charges, if Mchunu fails to issue a public apology.





In response to the growing criticism, Mchunu acknowledged the complexities of the investigation. He cited a lack of eyewitnesses and disruptions in the handling of the case file managed by multiple officers as contributing to the delays and inconsistencies. Nevertheless, he assured the public that the matter remains a top priority for law enforcement.





As the investigation continues, both public pressure and legal threats loom large, with the spotlight firmly fixed on how authorities manage the balance between transparency and fairness.