AfriForum is urging President Ramaphosa to condemn the “K**ll the Boer” chants amid growing concerns over their impact on national unity.





AfriForum has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to publicly condemn the controversial “K**ll the Boer” chant, reigniting tensions over its political and legal implications. The South African civil rights organization issued the demand following the chant’s recurrence at a Human Rights Day commemoration in Sharpeville on March 21, 2025, where Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema and his supporters were heard singing it.





The slogan, historically linked to the anti-apartheid struggle, remains a point of fierce debate. AfriForum CEO Kallie Kriel warned that its repeated use has not gone unnoticed by global figures, arguing that it risks damaging South Africa’s international reputation.





The organization has long pushed for the chant to be classified as hate speech, accusing Ramaphosa and the African National Congress (ANC) of failing to address what it considers an incitement to violence against Afrikaners and farmers.





Despite AfriForum’s legal battles, South African courts, including a 2022 Equality Court ruling, have upheld the chant as protected political speech rather than a literal call to violence. Malema has frequently cited this ruling to justify its continued use.





AfriForum maintains that Ramaphosa’s silence on the matter is a significant oversight, both domestically and internationally, as the debate over the chant’s place in South African political discourse continues.