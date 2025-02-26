AfriForum meets Trump administration officials to discuss Afrikaner and South African interests





AfriForum, along with the Solidarity Movement (SBeweging) and Solidarity (Solidariteit), met today with senior officials from the Trump administration at the White House in USA to discuss the interests of Afrikaners and South Africa.



The meeting comes amid growing tensions, including Trump’s recent executive order that cut U.S. aid to South Africa and offered refugee status to Afrikaners, citing concerns over land expropriation and discrimination.





While AfriForum has historically supported these claims in its international lobbying efforts, the organization has recently distanced itself from resettlement initiatives, instead emphasizing its commitment to staying in South Africa and seeking local solutions to protect Afrikaner rights.