AfriForum seeks international sanctions against Julius Malema over “k*ll the boer” chant





Civil rights group AfriForum has launched an international campaign urging foreign governments to impose personal sanctions on Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema. The move follows Malema’s continued use of the contentious “K*ll the Boer” chant, which he most recently sang at a rally on March 21, 2025, during the Sharpeville Massacre commemoration.





AfriForum contends that the chant incites violence against Afrikaners and farmers, calling it a serious human rights violation. Despite rulings from South Africa’s Supreme Court of Appeal and Constitutional Court that the chant does not legally constitute hate speech, AfriForum remains adamant, arguing that the courts failed to protect minorities.





CEO Kallie Kriel confirmed that the organization is compiling a dossier detailing Malema’s rhetoric, alleged corruption, and purported ties to extremist groups. The goal is to persuade international governments to take action, potentially through travel bans or asset freezes.





The campaign’s timing revealed on April 1 has raised speculation about its legitimacy, but AfriForum’s longstanding opposition to Malema suggests the effort is genuine. However, its success remains uncertain, as South African court rulings could weaken the case internationally, while the initiative risks deepening political and racial divisions in an already polarized country.