AfriForum takes ‘K*ll the Boer’ dispute to UN after court defeat



AfriForum, a civil rights organization advocating for Afrikaner interests, has announced plans to escalate its fight against the song K*ll the Boer to the United Nations.





This comes after the Constitutional Court of South Africa dismissed its appeal on March 27, 2025, ruling that the song historically linked to the anti-apartheid struggle does not constitute hate speech and falls under protected freedom of speech.





AfriForum CEO Kallie Kriel condemned the ruling, arguing that the song incites violence against Afrikaners and farmers, effectively relegating them to “second-class citizens.” After exhausting legal options in South Africa having lost cases in the Equality Court (2022), the Supreme Court of Appeal (2024), and now the Constitutional Court the organization is shifting its strategy to the international stage.





On March 28, Kriel instructed AfriForum’s legal team to explore avenues at the UN and other global bodies, particularly targeting public figures like Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema, who has continued to sing the song at political rallies.





This move builds on AfriForum’s previous engagement with the UN. In November 2023, the organization raised concerns about the song at the UN Forum on Minority Issues, alongside allegations of racial discrimination by the South African government. Now, AfriForum aims to argue that Kill the Boer violates international norms on incitement to violence, despite South African courts consistently ruling that its meaning is symbolic rather than literal.