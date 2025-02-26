AfriForum urges Trump administration to target ANC officials over policies impacting Afrikaners



AfriForum, a civil rights organization, recently met with the Trump administration in Washington, D.C., USA to discuss the African National Congress (ANC) policies affecting Afrikaners.





During the February 25, 2025, meeting, AfriForum, along with its ally Solidarity Movement, called on the U.S. to focus on applying pressure to ANC officials rather than imposing broad sanctions that could harm the general South African population





The groups highlighted concerns over human rights violations against Afrikaners, particularly criticizing the ANC’s land reform policies such as the Expropriation Act and broader issues like corruption.





They argued that targeting ANC leadership directly would address these grievances without worsening economic conditions for ordinary citizens, particularly through the potential loss of benefits under programs like the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA).





AfriForum stressed that their fight remains within South Africa, countering any suggestions that they seek refuge abroad, as previously mentioned by Trump in relation to asylum for Afrikaners.





Their call for international attention is aimed at shifting focus to the ANC leadership’s actions and policies.