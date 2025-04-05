AfriForum welcomes U.S. condemnation of “K*ll the Boer” chant



AfriForum has welcomed the United States government’s condemnation of the controversial chant “K*ll the Boer,” calling the move a significant step in raising international awareness about what it sees as incitement to violence against South Africa’s white minority.





In a statement issued on Friday, April 4, 2025, the U.S. Embassy in Pretoria criticized the chant popularized by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) saying it “incites violence against ethnic minorities” and accused the EFF of “propagating racial hate.”





The Pretoria-based civil rights organization, which has long campaigned against the chant, argues it specifically targets Afrikaners and farmers. Their position, however, stands in contrast to rulings by South African courts, including the Constitutional Court, which have determined that the chant does not meet the legal threshold for hate speech under domestic law.





AfriForum says the U.S. stance lends global credibility to its concerns and underscores the need for stronger action against racially charged rhetoric in South Africa.