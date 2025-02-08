Afrikaner farmers vows not to leave South Africa amid Trump’s aid freeze and refugee offer

AfriForum vows not to leave South Africa amid Trump’s aid freeze and refugee offer





AfriForum has committed to staying in South Africa despite U.S. President Donald Trump’s executive order freezing aid to the country and offering to resettle Afrikaner farmers as refugees in the U.S.





AfriForum’s CEO, Kallie Kriel, emphasized that leaving South Africa is not an option for the organization.



The group has also called for targeted sanctions against ANC leaders rather than measures that would harm the broader population.