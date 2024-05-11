Afrobeats Superstar Tiwa Savage Releases Soundtrack Album For Debut Feature Film

Today the anointed Queen of Afrobeats TIWA SAVAGE releases the soundtrack album for her feature film, ‘Water & Garri.’. The feature film from Everything Savage and Unbound Studio also arrives today on Amazon Prime Video with the soundtrack released on the same day through EMPIRE. Listen HERE.

The immersive and captivating soundtrack album was curated by Savage and includes ten original songs from Tiwa alongside featured artists from the worlds of Afropop, R&B and Hip Hop. Featured artists include Grammy nominated stars Olamide and Ayra Starr, respected Nigerian singer-songwriter ASA, Cameroonian multi-instrumentalist, and singer Richard Bona, gospel artist Zacardi Cortez as well as newer talent Black Sherif, Young Jonn, Mystro Sugar and The Cavemen all feature on the album.

“The soundtrack makes heavy use of live instrumentation and ambient sound effects to create an immersive experience while Tiwa returns with her signature overtone-singing,” stated Variety magazine. “The project includes an array of sonic elements from Afrobeat and Afropop to amapiano to R&B, gospel, and hints of mainstream trap and pop.”

“People expect a certain sound from me, but in doing a soundtrack, I could experiment,” says Savage. “African culture I either put it in my fashion or put it in my music, always. It’s because it’s beautiful to be African,”

The Water & Garri film marks a pivotal chapter in Tiwa’s artistic journey as she embarks in the world of film taking on her first lead role in a feature movie as well as its Executive Producer. Both the film and soundtrack fold together to reveal poignant cultural shifts and internal thoughts as Savage plays the lead role of Aisha, an ambitious fashion designer who returns to her native home ‘Eastside’ after 10 years away living in the United States. At home, Aisha finds that things have drastically changed, violence has escalated, and tensions are high. As she reconnects with family, old friends, and her past love, she must learn to live with her scars and confront the guilt she left behind.

Filmed in the city of Cape Coast, Ghana, the picture is directed by Meji Alabi and entails gripping cinematography and storytelling. The drama also stars Mike Afolarin (Far FromHome), Andrew Bunting (Dynamite), and Jemima Osunde (New Money).

In July 2023 Tiwa celebrated the 10th anniversary of her ground-breaking debut album ‘Once Upon A Time’. The album not only marked the beginning of her successful career, but also showcased her exceptional talent, paving the way for her ascend to becoming one of Africa’s most influential music artists. This followed with the subsequent releases of R.E.D(2015), Sugarcane. E.P (2017), Celia (2020) and Water & Garri EP (2021) racking up over a billion streams across all platforms.

Musically, Tiwa has collaborated with global superstars Chris Martin of Coldplay, Beyonce on ‘The Gift’ and ‘Black Is King’, Nas, Brandy, Sam Smith, Omarion, Wizkid, and Davido. In 2018 she became the first female to win the MTV European Music Award for Best African Act, sold out two successful North American and European tours and in 2023 performed at the Coronation Concert for British Monarch King Charles II, representing The Commonwealth. In 2025, Savage will play a headline concert at London’s Wembley Arena.