AFTER 60 YEARS OF WAITING ZAMBIA AIRWAYS PROMOTES FIRST FEMALE CAPTAIN IN ITS HISTORY

On March 8, 2024, Zambia Airways announced the promotion of its first Female Captain in its history, Captain Tiza Mumbi. This announcement has been long-awaited and represents a significant milestone for gender parity in the aviation industry.

Zambia Airways CEO Abiy Asrat Jiru expressed his pride in the promotion of Captain Mumbi, stating that “Human Capital Development was one of the promises I gave to Zambians as I received the two years mission of renovating and transforming the National Airlines.” The addition of Captain Mumbi to the flight deck represents a significant step forward in fulfilling this promise and promoting gender equality within the airline industry.

Zambia Airways has been innovative in their initiatives and has been recognized for their contributions, earning the approval of millions of supporters and winning multiple prestigious awards. In addition, the airline has joined the continental body AFRAA after 29 years of absence, commanding a sizable market share in all of its routes. The addition of Captain Mumbi to the team further solidifies the airline’s commitment to providing unparalleled value to its customers and leading the new chapter of African Airlines Industry.

CEO Abiy Asrat Jiru expressed his gratitude and excitement about the future of Zambia Airways, stating that “We have made history in the past two years after reviving the National Airways of Zambia after 27 years of absence in the skies of Africa. Congratulations Africa! We thank God for helping us to do what we have promised – in such a short time.”

The promotion of Captain Mumbi represents a significant milestone for gender equality in the aviation industry and further solidifies Zambia Airways’ position as a leading airline in Africa.