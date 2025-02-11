After a mostly positive start, the Gaza ceasefire is under increasing strain

Hamas said the “door remains open” for the next scheduled releases to go ahead on Saturday. The group appears to be giving time for the impasse to be resolved.

Hamas lists a series of complaints, from delaying the return of displaced people, continuing to open fire on them and failing to allow the entry of certain types of humanitarian aid.

Other Palestinian officials not connected with Hamas have cited Israel’s reluctance to allow caravans into Gaza to house the vast numbers of Palestinians whose homes have been destroyed.

At a time when the Israeli government is openly discussing ways to encourage civilians to leave Gaza, the failure to give permits for badly needed temporary accommodation is bound to stoke Palestinian fears of expulsion.

Israel has its own suspicions about the rationale behind Hamas’ threatened delay. The spectacle of emaciated hostages being released at the weekend has raised fears that Hamas may not want the world to see others in even worse condition.

It’s too early to say whether this carefully negotiated, staged process is about to collapse – as many have predicted it will – but after a mostly positive start, it’s under increasing strain.