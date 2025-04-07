After agreement with ActionSA, ANC acknowledges difficulty in finding alternative to VAT hike





The African National Congress (ANC) has committed to meeting ActionSA’s demand for an alternative to the 0.5% Value-Added Tax (VAT) increase as a condition for securing their support in passing the 2025 fiscal framework.



This agreement, made on April 2, 2025, comes after the Democratic Alliance (DA) rejected the budget, forcing the ANC to rely on smaller parties like ActionSA, the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), and others to secure a narrow 194-182 vote in the National Assembly.





Under the deal, ActionSA, through MP Alan Beesley, called on the National Treasury and Parliament’s finance committee to identify alternative revenue sources by May 2, 2025, to replace the projected R13 billion from VAT and R19 billion from personal income tax bracket creep. The alternative must be found by May 1 to avoid the planned VAT hike.



However, on April 6, President Cyril Ramaphosa tempered expectations during an ANC event in Johannesburg. He acknowledged the challenges faced by the Treasury, noting that while efforts are ongoing, “it doesn’t seem to be so easy” to find viable solutions. Ramaphosa emphasized that the ANC is exploring all possible avenues to address the R28 billion shortfall but stressed the difficulty of balancing fiscal stability without further burdening South Africans.





ActionSA’s parliamentary leader, Athol Trollip, has warned that the party will withdraw its support for the budget process if the ANC fails to meet the May 2 deadline. With only 24 days remaining to find an alternative solution, tensions are rising as the clock ticks down, and the outcome of this negotiation remains uncertain.