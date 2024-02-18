AFTER HELPING TO MARRY OFF 2, 875 COUPLES, ‘RETIRED’ COMEDIAN NOW CHARGES K20, 000 TO HOST A WEDDING

LUSAKA based Veteran Wedding and Event Host, Henry Phiri, has noted the need for individuals to place value on their talent and businesses as no one else will.

His counsel follows Social Media controversy raised after artist, Elton Mulenga, alias, Yo Maps, released his Rate Card for Local and International Bookings, pegging his highest amount at US$15, 500 Dollars.

Phiri who recently decided to retire from active hosting of weddings after 23 years, in which he helped marry off 2, 875 couples, tells Byta FM Zambia that he has upped his hire fee owing to the value he places on his art.

He states that he has deliberately pegged his rate on the higher side, demanding a minimum of K20,000 for a Lusaka based wedding, while the same amount plus an air ticket and accommodation apply for out-of-town events.

Phiri notes that out of an average of 10 quotations, he gets two to three bookings, adding that he is now happy as he has more time to spend with his family and friends on some selected weekends, which was not the case in previous years.

He, however, cautions that one individual’s strategy may not work for another, hence the need to be smart, realistic and considerate when valuing one’s services.

Meanwhile, for a local outdoor Live performance, Yo Maps is now charging US$10, 200 Dolars, while the International rate is pegged at US$15, 500.