After officiating at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, top referee Janny Sikazwe has ended his professional career

SIKAZWE BLOWS FINAL WHISTLE TO HIS CAREER

“He (Janny Sikazwe) had stated that this just ended World Cup in Qatar would be his last assignment. He is retiring but he will play a role in the development of refereeing in Zambia since he has vast knowledge. For now I can’t say much. We are waiting for him to come and make a formal announcement at a press briefing within the coming few days,” (Daily Mail)

=== Aziph Banda ===

FAZ referees manager

Sikazwe’s statement so far, “FAZ is working on something. We will give you all the details.”