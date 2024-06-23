After Poor Performances, Nigeria Drop Eight Places In Latest FIFA Rankings

Following the team’s poor performances in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, the Super Eagles have dropped to 38th globally in the monthly ranking released on Thursday morning.

Nigeria dropped eight places from the 30th position before the World Cup qualifiers following the abysmal performance in the 1-1 draw against South Africa in Uyo.

The Finidi George-led team also suffered another embarrassing 2-1 loss to the lowly Benin Republic to occupy the fifth position on the table, which put their World Cup hopes in jeopardy.

The Super Eagles also suffered demotion in the African rankings moving from third to fifth behind Morocco, Senegal, Egypt, and Cote d’Ivoire, respectively.

The team’s highest ever position in the history of the FIFA rankings is fifth following their impressive showing at the 1994 FIFA World Cup.

No African team has ever surpassed that achievement, but the Super Eagles have failed to reach that height that made the team the darling of the football world under the tutelage of Clemens Westerhof.

Following the poor performances in the World Cup qualifiers, Finidi George tendered his resignation as the coach of the team after the Nigeria Football Federation announced their plans to appoint a foreign Technical Adviser for the team.

The Super Eagles will resume their World Cup qualifiers campaign in March 2025 with games against Rwanda and Zimbabwe.

Meanwhile, Argentina retained the number one spot in the World rankings with the likes of France, Belgium, Brazil and England completing the top five.

The next FIFA world ranking will be published on 18 July, 2024.