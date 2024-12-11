AG KABESHA BACKS CONCOURT JUDGEMENT ON THE ELIGIBILITY CASE

AG KABESHA BACKS CON COURT JUDGEMENT ON THE ELIGIBILITY CASE



By Hannock Kasama



Attorney General MULILO KABESHA has welcomed the Constitutional Court’s Judgment on the eligibility case.





Mr. KABESHA says the Court has set a correct precedent on Presidential eligibility.





He called on ZAMBIANS to accept the verdict and move forward as no single ZAMBIAN must be allowed to serve a third Presidential term in defiance of the Constitution.





Meanwhile, Petitioner MICHELO CHIZOMBE’s lawyer MICHAEL MOONO has praised the Constitutional Court for correctly interpreting the Constitution on Presidential Eligibility.





And lawyer CLEMENT ANDALEKI says the judgment is sound and stands as a precedent.





However, Green Party PETER SINKAMBA has opposed the Constitutional Court’s departure from its earlier decisions that allowed Mr. LUNGU to contest the 2021 polls.



