AG REPORT ABOUT LCC’s ALLEGED K5.3M CDF PAYOUT TO UNKNOWN BENEFICIARIES IS MISLEADING – COUNCILLOR SIMATAA



LCC Audit Committee Chairman, Councillor Hon. Mainda Simataa, says the Auditor Generals 2023 report stating that LCC disbursed K5.3 million worth of CDF funds to ‘unknown beneficiaries’ is not only misleading, but misdirected at the wrong institution.





Councillor Simataa said the duty of disbursing CDF funds was the sole responsibility of the Banks, and not the council. He added that in cases were the council had misplaced application files or couldn’t avail them, the cited irregularities and/or the identity or whereabouts of the unknown beneficiaries could also be verified with external stakeholders like PACRA, Registrar of societies and the Banks, which held personal account information like photographs, addresses and certified NRC photocopies.





“…so you can see, all the beneficiaries are known people with traceable references. As far as CDF grants and loans are concerned, the work of LCC starts and ends with receiving and scrutinizing application forms – the Ward Committees receive, the CDF committees verify and physically interview beneficiaries, then we hand over to the Provincial Local Government Officer (PLGO) who rechecks and approves the list of successful applicants, then back to LCC who submits the list to Banks who do their KYC (know your customer) checks and pay”.





Councillor Simataa has further called on the office of the Auditor General to take keen interest in how the Banks have profited from CDF monies at the expense of beneficiaries who have to wait for almost to 2 years before they get empowered, such that some have died on the waiting line.