AG REVEALS HOW NAPSA FRAUDULENTLY PAID K6M IN PARTIAL WITHDRAWALS



10 February 2025



THE latest Auditor General’s report on parastatal bodies has revealed that a review of the NAPSA partial withdrawal payments show that 66 members fraudulently logged claims using other members details and were paid K6,173,446.



According to the report, the National Pension Scheme Authority (NAPSA) had not recovered the amounts paid as at October 31, 2024. “Section 21A (1) of the National Pension Scheme Act as amended by Act No. 1 of 2023 entitles a member to a Pre-Retirement Lump-Sum Benefit (PRB), where the member consents in writing to access a PRB, is below pensionable age and has made a minimum of sixty monthly contributions; or attained the age of forty-five (45).



A review of the partial withdrawal payments revealed that…



NEWSDIGGERS