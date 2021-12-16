AG to prosecute Nakacinda for Contempt against unnamed courts and unknown judges, Isaac Mwanza.

Lusaka… Thursday, December 16, 2021

(Smart Eagles)

I have viewed the video in which Nakacinda says “Hakainde Hichilema is summoning Judges to his house”

I do not hear Nakacinda mention any specific Court or specific case. He specifically says Hakainde is summoning the judges to his house with intention to turn Zambia into a one party State.

Nowhere does Nakacinda speak about which judges and from which courts are being summoned – is it the Supreme Court, Constitutional Court, High Court, retired judges? Etc

So this will be an interesting debacle we shall witness. The State is not decided whether it is Contempt against the courts generally or defamation.

The burden now rests with the Atttorney General office to prove which Court was being referred to or which judges were being singled out or which specific Court was being referred to. This This a criminal case in which the burden of proof is much higher.