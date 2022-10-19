AGE LIMIT FOR CORRECTIONAL SERVICE RECRUITMENT UNFAIR – SIMFUKWE

By Michael Nyumbu

Youth Activist, Paul Simfukwe, has urged government through the Zambia Correctional Service to rescind the decision to only recruit people between the age of 18 and 25.

Simfukwe says efforts by President Hakainde Hichilema to reduce unemployment in the country are commendable and must be appreciated by Zambians.

He however notes that the imposed age limit could be unfair because some people will be disadvantaged despite possessing other qualifications.

Simfukwe says that in order to capture a huge percentage of the population, all people in their youthful age should be allowed to apply for the job opportunity.

The Zambia Correctional Service has advertised for the positions of Warders and Wardresses, among the conditions being between the age of 18 and 25.