AGGRAVATED ROBBERY AT FRA SHED IN CHIKANKATA

Yet to be identified individuals have broken into a Food Reserve Agency (FRA) shed in Chikankata District after attacking a security officer on duty and stole 26 bags of maize grain, each weighing 50 kilograms and valued at K8,580.

The aggravated robbery incident occurred on 7th January 2025, around 04:30 hours at Chingangauka shed.

Depot Clerk, Moses Mwaaka, aged 35, reported that unknown individuals armed with a metal bar attacked the Security Guard, Hilary Mwango, 43, and made away with the maize bags.

Confirming the development in a statement made available to Byta FM News, Southern Province Deputy Commissioner of Police, Moono Namalongo, stated that the security officer sustained a deep cut on the head, painful chest and neck, headache, and general body pains.

Namalongo explained that at the time of the crime, the security guard had seen two unknown male persons approaching his guard room with a torch.

He stated that upon reaching the guard room, one of the two criminals hit Mwango with a metal bar on the head, causing him to fall down and rendering him unable to shout or make any movement due to fear for his life.

Namalongo said the guard could nevertheless hear the voices of the thieves and the sound of a motor vehicle outside the shed, hence reporting the matter to the Depot Clerk after the ordeal.

He noted that Police had instituted investigations into the incident.