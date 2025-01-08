AGGRAVATED ROBBERY IS NOT BAILABLE AND PUNISHMENT IS EITHER 15 YEARS IN PRISON, LIFE IN PRISON OR DEATH SENTENCE



Section 294 of the Penal Code (1) reads:

(1) “Any person who, being armed with any offensive weapon or instrument, or being together with one person or more, steals anything, and, at or immediately before or immediately after the time of stealing it, uses or threatens to use actual violence to any person or property to obtain or retain the thing stolen or to prevent or overcome resistance to its being stolen or retained, is guilty of the felony of aggravated robbery and is liable on conviction to imprisonment for life, and, notwithstanding subsection(2) of section twenty –six, shall be sentenced to imprisonment for a period of not less than fifteen years.

(2) Notwithstanding the provisions of subsection (1), the penalty for the felony of aggravated robbery under subsection (1) shall be death

