AGRICULTURE MINISTER REUBEN MTOLO SAYS BRIEFCASE BUYERS NOT A THREAT TO ZAMBIA’S AGRICULTURE



By Lukundo Nankamba



Agriculture Minister Reuben Mtolo says the presence of briefcase buyers in the agriculture sector should not be viewed negatively, as Zambia operates a liberalized market that allows farmers to sell their produce to buyers of their choice.



In an interview with Phoenix News, Mr. Mtolo has expressed concern over the stigmatization of private buyers, who are often accused of exploiting farmers by offering lower prices.





He has stressed that farmers grow various types of produce and are free to choose their buyers, provided they are informed about price differences between the Food Reserve Agency-FRA- and private traders.





Mr. Mtolo has emphasized that government no longer regulates private sector transactions in agriculture as it did in the past, adding that briefcase buyers still play a critical role in providing a market for farmers.





He further states that with Zambia expecting a good harvest for the 2024/2025 farming season, the private sector should be encouraged to participate more actively in produce purchasing to support market access for farmers.



