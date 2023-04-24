Agro Traders d to buy maize from farmers at K4.50 per Kg (K225 per 50kg) which is K4,500 per tonne

Scramble for Maize

By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

Agro Traders Descend on the Maize Market

Following the announcement by the Food Reserve Agency (FRA) through a gazette notice that it has opened the Crop Marketing Season beginning 1st May 2023, the private sector have quickly moved in.

Government has not set the maize floor price yet.

Newgrowco is an agro commodity company based in Lusaka, and has advertised to buy maize from farmers at K4.50 per Kg (K225 per 50kg) which is K4,500 per tonne.

The purchase of maize at high price, though good for the farmer, will likely result in higher mealie-meal prices later.

These prices are extremely lucrative and the anticipated shortage in the year is encouraging this speculation.

The private sector usually have driers to reduce moisture content and prepare maize for long-term storage.

The Crop Marketing Season usually opens in July to allow for the maize and other crops reach acceptable moisture content for storage purposes.

Zambia had a record bumper harvest of 3.6million metric tonnes of harvest in 2020/2021 and 2.7million metric tonnes in 2021/2022 seasons.

Zambia’s annual consumption of maize ( human and animal) is 2.4 million metric tonnes a year.

Government has exported almost all its national strategic reserves and a poor harvest in 2023 is anticipated due to government ‘s chaotic distribution of farmer-in put supply, drought and floods that also affected certain parts of the country.

The above factors have immediately caused Food insecurity for the period of 2023-2024.