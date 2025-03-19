Agrofuel should be stopped from participating in fuel importation, enough damage has been done- Sesheke MP Romeo Kangombe

UPND’s Sesheke Member of Parliament Romeo Kangombe writes….

You want to stop people from buying fuel outside the countr in drums, how about reducing the price here?

A leader needs to appreciate reality and work on it. The problem is a few individuals are not being sincere and not helping Principle with accurate and correct information on the ground.

The only remedy to this problem is cost reduction, kipeto.

How many will you summon for the same? How many will you stop importing in drums?

No way someone can hold the entire system and nation at ransom. Agrofuel should be stopped from participating in fuel importation, enough damage has been done.

We put our lives at risk not for one person to hold us at ransom, ki bukuba bo!

We need to help the President if we love him.

Those that speak the truth in any case are the true Lieutenants. We will speak until you sit up and do the rightful thing.

Leave those offices and jump on busses you will go back home stressed.

One mtendere, another one kalingalinga, one 6 miles then go back and compare notes.

I will not sugarcoat anything but will help bring you to reality.

Hate me now, and appreciate me later!

RLK.