AI video of Trump sucking on Musk’s feet plays in US government building



A computer-generated video of US President Donald Trump sucking on Elon Musk’s feet played on TVs at a US government office in Washington D.C. on Monday as employees returned to work.





Overlaid with the text “LONG LIVE THE REAL KING,” the video reportedly played for between five and ten minutes on multiple screens at the Department of Housing and Urban Development.



Feb. 24 was the first day of the Trump administration’s “return to office” ban on remote work.





Independent journalist Marisa Kabas was sent a clip, which she shared on Bluesky, writing:



“Building staff couldn’t figure out how to turn it off so sent people to every floor to unplug TVs.”



In a statement to US newspaper, The Hill, HUD spokesperson Kasey Lovett said that the stunt was “another waste of taxpayer dollars and resources” and that “appropriate action will be taken for all involved.”





Tensions between federal workers and the Trump administration remain high after Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) sent an email over the weekend to two million federal employees.



The email demanded that the workers detail what they do at their jobs in bullet points or face dismissal.





In a post on X, Musk indicated that “failure to respond will be taken as a resignation.”





Multiple agencies have told their employees not to respond.



Credit: DW



📸|Photo: @JStein_WaPo/X.com