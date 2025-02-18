AID FREEZE: A LESSON TO HICHILEMA THAT IT DOESN’T PAY TO BE A PUPPET-Fred M’membe

AID FREEZE: A LESSON TO HICHILEMA THAT IT DOESN’T PAY TO BE A PUPPET



We are glad that Mr Hakainde Hichilema is slowly waking up to the sad realities that it does not pay to be a puppet of the West or align himself with imperialists.





We say this because we have constantly guided Mr Hichilema on how to deal with the West’s insatiable appetite and interest in our minerals and other natural resources, land, and many other rewarding things our country is endowed with, but he never listens.





Therefore, seeing him confessing that the Trump administration’s aid freeze is a wake-up call for Africa, and that the continent’s true strength lies in prudent management of its own resources, is a welcome and decent climbdown from his usual illusions and arrogance, accompanied by ignorance on these global matters.





We only hope that now that reality has dawned, he can also close the AFRICOM office in Lusaka. We don’t need this office in our region. The holding of this office here, cannot be in the interest of the Zambian and African masses. We reiterate our position on this matter that as the geopolitical landscape moves towards a multipolar world, it becomes even more important that Zambia acts with great caution in how it navigates this landscape. The step Mr Hichilema took on AFRICOM was retrogressive and has the potential to further diplomatically isolate Zambia in the region, as well as endanger the security of our people in the medium and long-term.





We also hope that Mr Hichilema will return the country to its historical position on Western Sahara, and not align himself with imperialists in recognizing Morocco’s colonization of Western Sahara. It has been very sad and humiliating for Mr Hichilema to make our country a puppet and agent of imperialism against the subjugated, humiliated, and struggling courageous people of Western Sahara. This act alone undermines the principles of self-determination and solidarity that Zambia should uphold and also compromise our reputation as a supporter of justice and freedom.





We urge Mr Hichilema to rethink his stance on these two critical issues and recognize the importance of sovereignty, solidarity, justice, and self-determination. We continue to reject any attempts to undermine our sovereignty and territorial integrity, and the rights and struggles of oppressed nations, such as the Sahrawi people.





Let this be an opportunity for Zambia to rearrange its foreign policy, and regain its position amongst global progressive forces, as a respectable sovereign nation, and a supporter of justice and freedom.



Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party