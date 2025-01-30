AID FREEZE: OUR SOLUTIONS AND ADVICE TO HICHILEMA – Fred M’membe

AID FREEZE: OUR SOLUTIONS AND ADVICE TO HICHILEMA



A few days after the Trump administration announced a freeze of foreign aid, the Swiss government also announced cuts on foreign aid to Albania, Bangladesh and Zambia.





Certainly, the decisions taken by the Trump administration and the Swiss government will greatly impact bilateral and economic cooperation between these governments, and the affected countries such as Zambia. These broad cuts or end to bilateral development programmes will definitely create a huge fiscal gap in our economy, which will eventually trigger serious problems for our people.



But is the Trump administration and the Swiss government wrong to adopt such measures in the administration of foreign aid? Well, they are responsible for their own citizens, and how they choose to spend their taxpayer’s money is entirely up to them. So, Zambia and other donor dependent countries have no claim to their peoples’ money or resources. In this case, what should Zambia do to navigate this abrupt change of course by the US and Swiss governments?



We have on several occasions advised Mr Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND government on the urgent need for them to pay attention to taxation of our mines. We are losing out so much, and it’s sad to watch. We need to get our act together and get fair taxes from our minerals. There was absolutely no need for Mr Hichilema and the UPND government to be in a rush to give away our minerals to foreign transnational mining corporations for next to nothing. All these mining firms like Anglo American, Anglovaal, Glencore, Vendanta and other mining corporations are interested in our minerals because there are huge profits to be made now and in the future.





Yet when we advise Mr Hichilema and his league to revisit the mining concessions and tax waivers to improve dollar inflows to the treasury, and the economy at large, they never take advice or act on it. They know it all. But here is the reality:





US$2 billion of tax waivers per annum can employ 3 million farm workers. This is the reality on the issue of tax incentives.



It takes 180 pounds of copper to make a Tesla or other electric vehicle. This is five times the amount of copper needed to make a combustion engine motor vehicle. It takes 450 pounds of copper to build a normal house, once you include electric appliances, wiring and fixtures. If you put solar panels on it that will take another 100 to 150 pounds of copper wiring. A solar farm used to generate energy requires five times the copper it takes for an equivalent natural, coal, or nuclear power plant.





– If we are going to turn our cars into electric vehicles, we are going to need a lot more copper over the next ten years.



– If we are going to build houses for all the millennials – the largest generation on the planet – we are going to need a lot more copper.



– If renewables, such as wind and solar power, are used to build those things and supply energy then we are going to need a lot more copper.





Under these circumstances, it does not and will never make sense to give tax breaks and other unnecessary incentives to transnational mining corporations. Yet we want to be visiting Western capitals with a begging bowl for help as though we can’t think, plan and see. Why would we do that? The UPND has certainly not acted wisely on this matter. And we can think of no reason why a government would do this, unless it was out of acting out of ignorance or corruption, or both.



But by so doing, Mr Hichilema and the UPND government are depriving Zambians to improve their well being; through the provision of improved salaries, infrastructure, social amenities, education, health and so on and so forth.





Solutions to Zambia’s problems lie within the framework and borders of this country, and we have shown how this can be done. Let Mr Hichilema heed our call, and act on these solutions with immediacy.



Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party