Ailing South African music legend Doc Shebeleza set for second operation

Ailing South African music legend Doc Shebeleza is set to undergo a second operation in as many months, as he continues his fight against an unspecified ailment.

Shebeleza, who was admitted in the intensive care unit of a Gauteng hospital in December before his operation, spent his festive season at him with his loved ones after his first operation.

In an interview with TshisaLIVE, the Ebumnandini hit maker, real name Victor Bogopane, said despite spending the festive season at home, he was due for another operation in a fortnight.

“I’m feeling much better abuti [my brother] and I’m well. Looking forward to the operation, everyone around me is happy with my progress,” he said.

“My fans should continue to pray for me, that’s all I can say.”

In December, Shebeleza appealed for financial assistance from well-wishers, as his bills had skyrocketed during his hospital stay.

“I have three of my friends who have been with me — Jacob Tsoai, Matibidi Raphela and Vuyo Tlhowe. I need to appreciate them because they’ve been a pillar to my family as well.

“I know there are people from near and far who’d like to assist. I’ll send an account number so they can help and say ‘Get well Doc’, because the hospital bills are expensive. No child must be in my situation, it’s bad.”