AIPAC Calls on President HH to Take Decisive Action Against Corruption, Reiterates Support for Anti-Corruption Agenda



The Acton Institute for Policy Analysis Centre – AIPAC is deeply concerned about the recent cabinet reshuffle, which His President HH has moved Hon. Masebo and Hon. Kapala to new ministries despite grave corruption allegations against them. This move does not address the serious concerns of corruption and impunity, and only serves to perpetuate a culture of accountability evasion.



We appeal to President HH to take decisive action and drop both Hon. Masebo and Hon. Kapala from his cabinet, and let law enforcement agencies investigate the corruption allegations without interference or bias. This is essential to upholding the President’s vision and policy of fighting corruption in Zambia. Anything less would be a betrayal of the public’s trust and a mockery of the rule of law.



AIPAC believes that the President’s commitment to combating corruption must be demonstrated through concrete actions, not mere cabinet reshuffles. We urge President HH to ensure that all allegations are thoroughly investigated, and those found guilty are held accountable. This is crucial for restoring public trust, promoting accountability, and ensuring that the government’s anti-corruption agenda is not undermined by perceived impunity.



We stand in solidarity with President HH’s vision for a corruption-free Zambia and call on all Zambians to join us in demanding accountability and transparency from our leaders. We believe that together, we can build a better Zambia, free from corruption and governed with integrity.



Solomon Ngoma

Executive Director