AIPAC Demands Answers: Senzele Rescue Mission Turned Mining Operation



6 August, 2024



Lusaka, Zambia – The Acton Institute for Policy Analysis Centre (AIPAC) is outraged by the shocking revelations in News Diggers Newspaper that the Senzele rescue mission was hijacked and transformed into a mining operation financed by Chinese interests and protected by politicians. We demand immediate answers from the government.



The reported plunder of Zambia’s copper resources, facilitated by political protection and state security inaction, is unacceptable. AIPAC demands:



1. A comprehensive investigation into the Senzele incident, including the mining operation.

2. Full disclosure of all individuals and entities involved, including politicians and Chinese interests.

3. Explanation of state security’s failure to prevent or stop the illegal mining activity.

4. Accountability for those responsible, including prosecution and asset recovery.

5. Assurance of measures to prevent similar incidents and protect Zambia’s natural resources.



We urge the government to:



1. Issue a detailed statement addressing these concerns.

2. Provide regular updates on the investigation progress.

3. Ensure transparency and accountability in the extraction and management of Zambia’s natural resources.



AIPAC condemns:



1. The exploitation of Zambia’s resources for personal gain.

2. Political protection of illegal activities.

3. State security’s failure to protect national interests.



We stand with the Zambian people, demanding answers, accountability, and protection of national interests.



issued by



Solomon Ngoma

Executive Director