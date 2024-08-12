AIPAC Raises Concerns Over Vedanta’s Financial Capacity to Operate KCM

Lusaka, Zambia – Acton Institute for Policy Analysis Centre (AIPAC) expresses deep concern regarding Vedanta Resources’ financial capacity to manage Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) effectively.

Despite assurances, Vedanta’s actions raise doubts:

Announced $245 million to pay debts to suppliers and contractors in July

Only four entities received payments, leaving over 646 contractors and suppliers unpaid

Failed to meet promised payment deadline of August 1

Consequences:

Suppliers struggle to pay workers, with some employees unpaid for over six months

Exacerbating poverty among affected families

Unfulfilled Promises:

$1 billion commitment for mining recapitalization remains unmet

Skepticism grows about Vedanta’s ability to revitalize KCM assets

Call to Action:

Engage another equity partner to operate KCM

Ensure mining asset contributes to national socioeconomic development

Partner with trustworthy investors, considering Vedanta’s poor mining track record

AIPAC urges President Hichilema’s government to take decisive action, prioritizing Zambia’s interests and socioeconomic growth.

issued by

Solomon Ngoma

Executive Director