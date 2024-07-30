AIPAC Strongly Rejects Proposal to Extend Presidential Term Limit, Urges President Hichilema’s Administration to Uphold Democratic Principles



30, July, 2024



Lusaka, Zambia – The Acton Institute for Policy Analysis Centre – AIPAC has taken note of a statement circulating on various media platforms from the former Teaching Service Commission Chairperson, suggesting that Zambia should consider extending the Presidential term limit from 5 years to 7 years. We strongly reject this proposal as retrogressive, unconstitutional, and detrimental to Zambia’s democratic history and development.



Extending the Presidential term limit would undermine the principles of democratic governance, accountability, and the rule of law, which are enshrined in our Constitution. It would also concentrate power in the hands of one individual, potentially leading to authoritarianism, erosion of democratic gains, and undermining of institutions. This would be a betrayal of the trust that Zambians have placed in their leaders to uphold democratic values and principles.



We are particularly concerned that such proposals are being made at a time when Zambia is consolidating its democratic gains and promoting good governance. We urge President Hakainde Hichilema’s administration to ignore such calls and instead focus on strengthening democratic institutions, promoting transparency and accountability, and upholding the Constitution.



We believe that the current Presidential term limit of 5 years strikes a balance between stability and accountability, allowing for effective leadership while preventing the abuse of power. We must protect and preserve this balance to ensure that Zambia continues on its democratic trajectory.



AIPAC remains committed to promoting democratic values, good governance, and constitutionalism in Zambia. We will continue to advocate for policies and practices that promote transparency, accountability, and the rule of law.



signed by



Solomon Ngoma

Executive Director