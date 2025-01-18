AIPAC SUPPORTS THE APPOINTMENT OF RETIRED SUPREME COURT JUSTICE EVANS HAMAUNDUNDU AND MR KAUMBU MWONDELA AS BOARD CHAIRPERSON AND VICE CHAIRPERSON OF ACC





Action Institute for Policy Analysis Center (AIPAC) Executive Director Solomon Ngoma has supported the appointment of retired Supreme Court Justice Mr. Evans Hamaundu as Board Chairperson and Mr. Kaumbu Mwondela as Vice Chairperson of the Anti-Corruption Commission Board.





The organization has also expressed support for the appointment of Ms. Engwase Mwale, Mr. Jack Kalala, and Ms. Nalucha Ziba as Commissioners to the Anti-Corruption Board.





President Hakainde Hichilema made these appointments yesterday in exercise of the power vested in the President under paragraph 2(3) of the schedule to Section 4(3) of the Anti-Corruption Act No. 3 of 2012, subject to ratification by Parliament.



Mr. Ngoma stated that once the appointments are ratified, the organization has several expectations from the appointees regarding the fight against corruption in the country. He specifically cited the case of seven ministers under investigation as a matter to be followed up.



