AIPAC Urges Government to Clarify Land Allocation Reports

21st June,2024.

AIPAC is deeply concerned about reports circulating on various media platforms regarding the allocation of 6 million hectares of land to a specific investor. We implore the government to promptly clarify the details of this agreement, including the terms and conditions.

Land is a vital national asset and a symbol of sovereignty. As such, its management and allocation must be transparent, accountable, and in the best interests of the Zambian people. The reported allocation of such a vast tract of land raises serious questions about the implications for our national security, food sovereignty, and the livelihoods of our citizens.

We urge the government to provide a comprehensive statement on this matter, addressing the following:

The exact size and location of the allocated land. The terms and conditions of the agreement. The benefits and risks associated with this investment. The measures in place to ensure that the interests of local communities and the environment are protected.

By clarifying this issue, the government can reassure the nation that our land, our sovereignty, and our future are secure.

We await a prompt response from the government.”

issued by

Solomon Ngoma

Executive Director

0964954214,solongoma15@gmail.com