AIR SUPPLIERS AND THEIR RELEVANCE
BY : VIVIAN MUBUKWANU
It is disappointing the Patriotic Front in a juvenile manner walked out of Parliament on Friday 18 November 2022 during the Vice Presidents Question Time. This was after the Speaker rejected their repeatedly boring maneuvers to use parliament to down play the audit on the Defence wings. The walk out just goes to show their intellectual laziness and political immaturity.
It is clear that all they were doing after Minister of Finance and National Planning Hon. Situmbeko Musokotwane presented a Ministerial statement on the audit was to intentionally bring confusion and drag government to the mud. This AUDIT is long overdue and if the PF was relevant as an opposition political party, it should support it. The PF took the nation 27 years back in their ten years reign needing no Pythagoras theorem of the theft of public resources and corruption in any institution that had millions supplying “AIR”. Only a Chainama case would believe the PF has any plan to defend the country genuinely when they abused all institutions of the state. Who in their right sense can believe the PF can turn anything around for good of nation and that it cares about Zambia. I challenge them to support the audit, and prove to the would be 2026 voters they are not corrupt or thieves.
The audit is not on any security matters or tactics but purely on any contractor claiming to have supplied beef, cabbage, chickens, military boots, pens, jets, military fabric. No state secrets will be violated. Failure by the PF to push for a thorough audit will push them more into the corrupt and thieves’ corner making them become more and more irrelevant.
These chaps were so unpatriotic and trying to claim government will compromise the security what security??They mean compromise their stealing??lol
Thieves know that their days are numbered, their space is shrinking, their relevance is waning and their chances of breathing free air outside prison are getting slimmer each day an audit is done.
These are shameless thieves, looters, plunderers, gassers and murderers who deserve no mercy but brutal punishment. STUPID IDIOTS.
Past Zambian Governments used to amaze me. They used to tell cheap lies to an extent that they took citizens to be fools. Now the opposition amazes me with their argument that a private firm should not audit defense accounts when security wings are funded by taxpayers money. Does PF know anything called professionalism? We all all along known that security accounts, so called, have been used used by the ruling elite to enrich themselves. They are now crying foul because it is matter of time their secrets will be exposed.
In a rural community where I grew up there is a church and in that church by the pulpit there is an inscription stating that Ye shall know the truth and the truth shall set you free. I am sure that results of the private audit will set us free from the bondage of those that had captured institutions of the state.
Let the auditors do the work fast. However, upnd should also understand that zambians are watching. My worry is that, under upnd, we have no qualified auditors, we cannot supply zesco power timber poles. All we can do is form cooperatives.