AIR SUPPLIERS AND THEIR RELEVANCE

BY : VIVIAN MUBUKWANU

It is disappointing the Patriotic Front in a juvenile manner walked out of Parliament on Friday 18 November 2022 during the Vice Presidents Question Time. This was after the Speaker rejected their repeatedly boring maneuvers to use parliament to down play the audit on the Defence wings. The walk out just goes to show their intellectual laziness and political immaturity.



It is clear that all they were doing after Minister of Finance and National Planning Hon. Situmbeko Musokotwane presented a Ministerial statement on the audit was to intentionally bring confusion and drag government to the mud. This AUDIT is long overdue and if the PF was relevant as an opposition political party, it should support it. The PF took the nation 27 years back in their ten years reign needing no Pythagoras theorem of the theft of public resources and corruption in any institution that had millions supplying “AIR”. Only a Chainama case would believe the PF has any plan to defend the country genuinely when they abused all institutions of the state. Who in their right sense can believe the PF can turn anything around for good of nation and that it cares about Zambia. I challenge them to support the audit, and prove to the would be 2026 voters they are not corrupt or thieves.

The audit is not on any security matters or tactics but purely on any contractor claiming to have supplied beef, cabbage, chickens, military boots, pens, jets, military fabric. No state secrets will be violated. Failure by the PF to push for a thorough audit will push them more into the corrupt and thieves’ corner making them become more and more irrelevant.