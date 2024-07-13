Airplane with a mystery message for Prince Harry regarding mum’s death

An airplane with a mystery message for Prince Harry flew over the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Thursday evening, July 11, just before the Prince was honored with an award.

The cryptic message read: “Prince Harry: Investigate Mum’s Death.”

It is unclear what the meaning of the message was, or who arranged for it to be flown around Hollywood ahead of the duke’s appearance.

It comes ahead of the anniversary of the death of his mother, Diana, Princess of Wales.

Shortly after the aircraft with the message flew past, Prince Harry received the Pat Tillman Award for Service, awarded by sports channel ESPN to individuals in the sporting world who have made significant contributions to the lives of others.

He was recognised for founding the Invictus Games a decade ago to support injured and sick servicemen and women who are navigating physical and invisible injuries.

While speaking, the Duke of Sussex said the bond between a mother and son “transcends even the greatest losses”.

Harry began his speech by acknowledging the family of former NFL player and US Army Ranger Pat Tillman, “especially Mrs Mary Tillman – Pat’s mother” after she reportedly condemned his selection for the award bearing her son’s name.

The prince said: “Her advocacy for Pat’s legacy is deeply personal, and one that I respect.

“The bond between a mother and son is eternal and transcends even the greatest losses.”